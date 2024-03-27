Vanina – A deputy police commissioner in Catania: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the cast (actors) of Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania, the TV series broadcast from Wednesday 27 March 2024 on Canale 5? The protagonist of the fiction – based on the novels of the writer Cristina Cassar Scalia and directed by Davide Marengo – is Giusy Buscemi. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giusy Buscemi: Giovanna “Vanina” Guarrasi

Giorgio Marchesi: Paolo Malfitano

Corrado Fortuna: Manfredi Monterreale

Paola Giannini: Marta Bonazzoli

Claudio Castrogiovanni: Carmelo Spanò

Giulio Della Monica: Domenico “Mimmo” Nunnari

Orlando Cinque: Tito Macchia

Danilo Arena: Salvatore Lo Faro

Guia Jelo: Bettina

Maurizio Marchetti: Commissioner Patanè

Dajana Roncione: Giuli De Rosa

Alessandro Lui: Adriano Calì

Gabriella Saitta: Marianna

Giovanni Guardiano: Agostino Lo Monaco

Michele Perrotta: Rino Lo Monaco

Francesco Castiglione: Santo Tomarchio

Adriano Chiaramida: Arturo Renna

Aurora Quattrocchi: Alfonsina Fresta

Aglaia Mora: Clelia Santadriano

Gabriele Greco: Alfio Burrano

Elisabetta Carta: Teresa Burrano

Federica De Cola: Grazia Sensini

Giovanni Carta: lawyer Elvio Ussaro

Franco Sciacca: Delfo Lavia

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (actors) of Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones