What is the cast (actors) of Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania, the TV series broadcast from Wednesday 27 March 2024 on Canale 5? The protagonist of the fiction – based on the novels of the writer Cristina Cassar Scalia and directed by Davide Marengo – is Giusy Buscemi. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Giusy Buscemi: Giovanna “Vanina” Guarrasi
- Giorgio Marchesi: Paolo Malfitano
- Corrado Fortuna: Manfredi Monterreale
- Paola Giannini: Marta Bonazzoli
- Claudio Castrogiovanni: Carmelo Spanò
- Giulio Della Monica: Domenico “Mimmo” Nunnari
- Orlando Cinque: Tito Macchia
- Danilo Arena: Salvatore Lo Faro
- Guia Jelo: Bettina
- Maurizio Marchetti: Commissioner Patanè
- Dajana Roncione: Giuli De Rosa
- Alessandro Lui: Adriano Calì
- Gabriella Saitta: Marianna
- Giovanni Guardiano: Agostino Lo Monaco
- Michele Perrotta: Rino Lo Monaco
- Francesco Castiglione: Santo Tomarchio
- Adriano Chiaramida: Arturo Renna
- Aurora Quattrocchi: Alfonsina Fresta
- Aglaia Mora: Clelia Santadriano
- Gabriele Greco: Alfio Burrano
- Elisabetta Carta: Teresa Burrano
- Federica De Cola: Grazia Sensini
- Giovanni Carta: lawyer Elvio Ussaro
- Franco Sciacca: Delfo Lavia
We have seen the cast (actors) of Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones
