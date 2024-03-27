Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Wednesday 27 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of Vanina – An assistant commissioner in Catania, an Italian television miniseries, based on the novels by the writer Cristina Cassar Scalia, directed by Davide Marengo and starring Giusy Buscemi, will be broadcast . But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode, entitled The King of Ice Cream, the protagonist will witness a mysterious case of “attempted poisoning”, which will take place in the most famous ice cream shop in the city. Someone actually contaminated the ice cream with pills and customers who consumed it ended up in hospital. Soon, however, she will realize that the pills are fortunately harmless. This will lead one to think that the gesture was made to spite Agostino Lomonaco, owner of the King of Ice Cream. Nonetheless, Vanina Guarrasi will soon realize that it was not a simple “stunt”. Behind that gesture, in fact, something deeper seems to be hidden. And in fact, the next day the lifeless body of the rich owner of the ice cream shop will be found inside her office. But who was responsible for this gesture?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Vanina – An assistant commissioner in Catania, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: