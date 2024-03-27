Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Vanina – An assistant commissioner in Catania, the new TV series broadcast on Wednesday evenings on Canale 5? We'll tell you right away: four episodes will be broadcast in total. The first on Wednesday 27 March 2024; the fourth and last on Wednesday 17 April 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 27 March 2024

Second episode: Wednesday 3 April 2024

Third episode: Wednesday 10 April 2024

Fourth episode: Wednesday 17 April 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of Vanina – An assistant commissioner in Catania on Canale 5 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 9.30pm to 11.45pm. Each episode of the TV series – taken from the novels by writer Cristina Cassar Scalia, directed by Davide Marengo and starring Giusy Buscemi – will therefore have a duration of approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including advertising breaks.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.