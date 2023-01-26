The Wii was not only home to great games from Nintendo, but smaller experiences debuted here as well. One of these is Muramasa: The Demon Bladewhich came to this platform at the hands of Vanillaware, who recently gave us 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Well, It seems that the developers want to work on a port or remaster, but something stops them.

In a recent interview with Nintenderos, George Kamitani, president of Vanillaware, was asked about the possibility of seeing Muramasa: The Demon Blade on Switch, something he would love, but at the moment it can’t come true. This was what he commented:

“I think we would. I’d like to port Muramasa too, but there are issues I won’t get into… Our priority now is to get started on the task that’s been piling up on us… namely getting to work on the games we have. I’ve been planning to do.”

Exactly what stands between Vanillaware and a port of this game is unknown at the moment. Considering that Marvelous Entertainment was in charge of the publication of Muramasa: The Demon Blade, maybe this company has something to do with property rights.

for the whileVanillaware will continue to work to create new and exciting experiences. On related topics, you can check our review of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim here.

Editor’s Note:

The Wii has an endless number of extremely interesting games that deserve a port or remastering. We’ve already seen a couple of attempts to make these titles available to the public, such as Skyward Swordbut there is still much that is worth being rescued.

Via: nintenderos