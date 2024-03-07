For those who don't have it on their radar so much, this week a new game is launched by the renowned developer Vanillaware, who at the time went all out in relation to their work. 13 Sentinels, which fortunately stood out in the playable aspects, but more importantly, became a monetary success. And as we mentioned a moment ago, his new project called unicorn Overlord, which has apparently used up all its funds.

The company revealed a few months ago that this strategy game is the largest they have ever made in their entire history, which also translates to a large amount of investment, since they ran out of the initial investment, so they have put a little of his profits to finish creating it, at least that's what he mentioned George Kamitani, CEO of Vanillaware. Therefore, the title needs to be a commercial success, as there could be problems if what was used and the consequent profit are not recovered.

Here is the description of the game:

From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS and Vanillaware present the rebirth of the fantasy strategy RPG. Fight against destiny and embark on an adventure to reconquer your kingdom alongside the most loyal allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the classic tactical role-playing genre with world exploration and an innovative battle system to bring you a unique epic fantasy in the iconic Vanillaware style.

A little information about its creators: