The Japanese development studio Vanillaware announced a event to celebrate his twentieth anniversary. It’s called Vanillaware 20th Anniversary Festival and will consist of several appointments, in which old and new games from the company will be shown.

In addition to the games, there will be new merchandise, new artwork galleries, photo spots and more. Obviously the focus will be there lineup by Vanillaware.

The Vanillaware Festival was made possible by the support of publishers ATLUS, Arithmetic, Basiscape, Marvelous, and Nippon Ichi Software, who have published the developer’s games past and present. Let’s see the official poster:

The complete event poster from Vanillaware

The details of the event speak of two dates, one in Tokyo, on March 25, 2023, and one in Osaka, on April 1, 2023. Below is the list of games that will be present, divided by publishers:

Atlus

Arithmetic

Nippon Ichi Software

GrimGrimoire

GrimGrimoire Once More

Marvelous