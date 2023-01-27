In March 2019, with the release of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue, vanillaware revealed that within the title it would have been possible to find a trailer for a project still shrouded in mystery, i.e. a fantasy game that was being worked on way back in 2017 together with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Today, the co-founder of the studio George Kamitani revealed not only that the development phase of this project is finally over, but which even aims to be one of the biggest productions of the VanillaWare house. Unfortunately at the moment, in addition to the trailer, it is not possible to know anything else. But that will likely change in the coming months.

Kamitani he also announced that he is currently working on a game that won’t be finished for a few years. At the moment there are not many working on it, but when the fantasy title is finally complete the various staff members involved will move on to this project.

