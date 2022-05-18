The dispute between vania bludau and Mario Irivarren has no time to finish. On Tuesday, May 17, Magaly Medina revealed in her program a WhatsApp conversation between her production and the model, in which she lashes out at her ex-partner for having broadcast chats of a fight between the two and ensuring that she also physically assaulted him by scratching him. in the face.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Irivarren was attacked in the face by Vania Bludau after a tense fight, according to Magaly

Vania Bludau outraged with Mario

Bludau questioned the actions of mario irivarrensince just a few days ago he appeared on the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program and acknowledged having been violent with her during the relationship.

“I really don’t understand nor will I continue with this this way… I think he’s quite delirious, since two weeks ago he almost told how aggressive he is on open TV. Because of that he maybe lost some work. I really don’t know. I’ve been filmed 1,000 times dancing in the summer, so I don’t know what he’s talking about when he said that. I think she is looking to make amends for what she said in ‘Amor y Fuego’”, she expressed.

Rodrigo González told details of his meeting with Mario Irivarren. Photo: Instagram composition/Mario Irivarren/Willax TV

“It is very easy to see this from the outside, I came from a non-toxic relationship with Frank, about to get married, without disrespect, without any jealousy or ugly things, unlike Mario. Where does he come from? What kind of relationship? Back and forth, infidelity, crying on TV, “added the influencer.

Mario Irivarren is only looking to return to TV, according to Vania

Finally, Vania Bludau assured that by exposing new chats, Mario Irivarren is only trying to clean up his image in order to return to the small screen.

“If it is extreme, that he write a letter in his own handwriting asking for forgiveness for what he did to me and how it turned out so badly, as he said it first. Everything is a circle that only seeks to return to TV. You think that being here I want to talk about it. If I did not do it while in Lima, less now that I return to my normal life, ”she sentenced.