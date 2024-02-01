Christian Dominguez he would have been unfaithful to his ex-partner Pamela Franco, with Mary Moncada, according to the compromising images revealed by the television cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma'. After said ampay, several figures from Peruvian entertainment did not hesitate to speak out and give their opinion on the matter. One of them was his ex-partner Vania Bludauwho, in a conversation with Magaly Medina, took the opportunity to send a strong message to the singer of Gran Orquesta Internacional.

As recalled, the Peruvian model and Christian Domínguez had a romantic relationship in 2011. Although they were considered one of the most beloved couples in Peruvian entertainment, their love relationship ended in 2013 and Vania Bludau was sentenced to pay him S/15,000. What happened?

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco announces separation with Christian Domínguez after ampay: “I am a strong woman”

Why was Vania Bludau sentenced to pay S/15,000 to Christian Domínguez?

The end of the love relationship between Vania Bludau and Christian Domínguez was one of the most famous of that time, as rumors of the Cumbiambero's infidelity towards the former reality girl began to gain strength. Although, on more than one occasion, the young influencer assured that the end of her romantic relationship was not for this reason, she always hinted that there was a third person in her relationship with the singer.

This would have upset Christian Domínguez, who decided to file a defamation suit against her. Thus, in 2016, The influencer was sentenced by the Judiciary to two years of suspended prison and the payment of civil compensation of S/15,000 in favor of Domínguez.

YOU CAN SEE: What was the only ampay that Magaly Medina did not show on TV and why did she end up regretting it?

In 2014, Vania Bludau was sued for defamation by her ex-partner Christian Domínguez. Photo: LR/Combat composition

However, in 2019, and after the appeal, Bludau was acquitted of all charges, as shown in the statement from the Supreme Court of Justice, presented in the defunct Panamericana program 'En Exclusive', hosted by Tilsa Lozano.

“I acquit the defendant Vania Alessandra Bludau Uvidia for the crime and aggrieved person mentioned above. I order that the police and judicial records generated as a result of this process be annulled,” it reads.

What did Vania Bludau say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

After Christian Domínguez's ampay with Mary Moncada in his car was revealed, Vania Bludau spoke about it. “He made my life miserable after so much evil he did to me. For me he is a cynical person, I don't know what other adjective I can give him,” said the model on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

Likewise, he said that he would have loved it if, during his relationship with the singer, Magaly Medina's cameras supported him. “When I saw that ampay, I said 'wow', that is, I would have loved it if in my time an ampay had come out from you, from Christian on your program. I would have loved it because that would have saved me a lot of time, money, and tears.“, he stated.

#Vania #Bludau #sentenced #pay #S15000 #Christian #Domínguez #relationship