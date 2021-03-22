After two months of vacation in Peru, the influencer Vania Bludau decided to return to Miami, city where he has resided for several years.

The model had already announced the time that she would remain in Peruvian lands with her family and her boyfriend Mario Irivarren; However, she recently clarified that she feels harassed by some reporters, who seek to capture images of her day-to-day life.

“I’m going on a trip, I’m going to Miami, don’t miss me too much I’m going for a while, I’m going with my mother and although I had already said that I was going on a trip, actually I’m also annoyed because I no longer understand harassment, and I say harassment because it seems to me that it is harassment that people from the press are standing at the door of the house, to verify or corroborate what one does, “he commented in his stories of Instagram.

The model said that she was caught when she was moving in a taxi to go to her mother’s home. “I don’t know if this note will come out or what they are going to say, but they sell more smoke. If I’m going on a trip, I already said it, I’ve been here for two months, ”he continued.

“I don’t know if people are bothered by the way I speak, I’m not good at pretending, when I’m happy, I’m happy and when I’m uncomfortable, I’m uncomfortable, I’m like that, without filters, people already know me, it bothers me that The reporter told me ‘you’re going to have to go out and apologize,’ I understand ”, she finished quite annoyed.

Mario Irivarren is willing to live with Vania Bludau in Miami

During the beginning of March, Mario Irivarren surprised his followers by confessing that he is willing to live with his girlfriend Vania Blludau in Miami. Both models appeared as a couple for the first time on the program En boca de todos, where they spoke with Jazmín Pinedo.

“I’ve thought about it, yes I would (live in Miami). We talked about it, it’s an idea that goes around in my head. It is difficult, but I do not rule it out at all ”, said the warrior after being consulted about a future coexistence with the model.

Vania Bludau embarrassed by police intervention

In an interview with En boca de todos, Vania Bludau spoke out for the police intervention she starred in in mid-February.

“I have received a lot of criticism. What I said on my social networks was not to justify myself. I am ashamed of what happened. It was not my purpose to cause discomfort. Whenever I have come to Peru it has been to work, for my family and friends, “said the former reality show.

