At the end of April, Vania bludau He received the COVID-19 vaccine and revealed that he only had slight pain in one of his arms. Now, he told his Instagram followers that he received the second dose.

In one of her first videos, she looked nervous inside a car. “I tell them that I am going to get the second dose of the vaccine and I am half nervous because the first time my arm hurt. They tell me that the second one hurts a little more, “he said through his stories.

Likewise, the influencer also answered five questions asked by her fans on that platform. One of them was why the Johnson vaccine had not been given. To which he replied: “It was not available, they had suspended it for a while, so I had to put the Pfizer on.”

Mario Irivarren’s girlfriend added: “One option they gave me is to be able to do it at 28 days, but they also told me that I could at 21, so today was my 21st and I went to get the second dose vaccine ”.

Finally, the former member of This is War showed a video where they apply the needle and next to it a phrase “Second dose done.” She joined the various Peruvian artists who went to the United States to receive the vaccine.