Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren gave an interview for the program On everyone’s lips. This was the first time that the two appeared as a couple on national television.

At one point in the conversation, the host Jazmín Pinedo asked the model a question about how she felt during the controversy she starred in a few weeks ago, when she was intervened by the police in the middle of a party even though the Government had imposed a new one quarantine throughout Lima.

Vania bludau she was affected by the arrogant attitude she had against the police officers. In addition, he referred to the criticism he received on social networks after the images of the incident came to light.

“I have received a lot of criticism. What I said on my social networks was not to justify myself. I am ashamed of what happened. It was not my purpose to cause discomfort. Whenever I have come to Peru it has been to work, for my family and friends ”, mentioned the former member of Combat her voice cracking.

“(I felt) ashamed, because it is not what I would like people to see of me. Nor have I been the best image in all my time on television, but the last few years I have been getting along very well. It is painful for me to return in these circumstances ”, concluded the model.

Vania Bludau, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.