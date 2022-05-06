This morning, May 6, the program “America Today” surprised by revealing new statements by Vania Bludau, who responds to comments made by Mario Irivarren with “Love and Fire” about the physical aggression of which he was a victim. The model accepted that since the day she ended the relationship she feels calmer.

“I feel calm since the day I finished with Mario, really, because I was carrying a strong process that was not the one I had to carry, for wanting to fix it, for wanting to solve it, and help him. When you get rid of a backpack, it’s like already “, Vania Bludau expressed to the producer of the program.

As you remember, the former reality boy Mario Irivarren confessed in Willax’s magazine and assured that he is not a violent person.

“I am not a bad person, I am not an abuser. I lose control of my emotions and impulses. I have an ‘issue’ with anger when I get stressed or upset. I feel like it can happen to anyone,” she commented.