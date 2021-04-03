The model Vania Bludau is going through a difficult time with her family due to the death of her uncle, who was a victim of the COVID-19.

Through Instagram, the former member of This is War confirmed the unfortunate news to her followers. He assured that he considered the member of his family as the father figure that he could not have throughout his life.

He said goodbye with an emotional dedication. “I am supposed to accept that you are gone … but I find it difficult. Thanks to you, I had someone to hug for Father’s Day, “he said. Vania bludau.

“Thank you for giving me all the fatherly love that I always needed. Rest in peace, Uncle Eduardo, in my heart you will be forever ”, ends the message.

In the publication, she placed a photograph in which she appears smiling next to her uncle and in another image she is carried in his arms when she was just a child.

Vania bludau

A few days ago, he returned to Peru from Miami to meet again with Mario irivarren and spend the Easter holiday in Máncora. However, shortly after his arrival he received the sad news.

