The model Vania Bludau spoke through her social networks, after several people complained to her for not complying with the correct use of the mask to prevent COVID-19.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the former member of This is War apologized for what happened and assured that from now on he will respect all biosecurity protocols established by the Minsa.

“They are calling me irresponsible for a party that has been this weekend where we are staying and, in reality, there has been no party on my part. What I have to improve is to put on the mask correctly when I’m on the street, ”he initially pointed out.

“I make a piss for that and I’m going to put on the mask correctly,” added the former reality girl, who celebrated the New Year with Mario Irivarren.

Further, Vania bludau He specified that, unlike Peru, in Miami (the city where he lives) the use of a mask is not mandatory as a protection measure against the coronavirus.

It should be noted that Vania Bludau came to Peru from Miami (United States) to spend time with her new partner, the reality boy Mario Irivarren.

Will Vania Bludau enter This is War?

A few days ago, Mario Irivarren categorically denied that Vania Bludau is going to enter This is war to participate in the new season of reality.

“Vania was never planned in This is War, so do not speculate more on the subject, things are very clear,” said the model and businessman.

Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau arrived together in Peru.

