Last Saturday, January 16, This is War launched its promotional spot, where several well-known faces appeared. One of them was Vania bludau, who has been in the United States for more than two years.

The images generated intrigue on the part of the followers of the model. However, the former reality girl denied her entry with some images where she appears saying goodbye to her partner, Mario Irivarren.

However, this whole scene was a joke of the young lovers, since both were seen arriving in Peru.

The images were shared by Instagram Instarándula, an account that belongs to Samuel Suárez.

“Have you noticed the giant suitcases that Vania has? He has brought his entire Miami apartment in them. Apparently, he is going to stay for a long time, ”wrote the former entertainment journalist.

“Although she ruled out being part of the new EEG season, Vania surprises when she tries to go undercover, but the ‘instachismosos’ are attentive. Is it the new jale? ”Samuel Suárez wondered.

Likewise, the former Latina reporter told how Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau They tried to go unnoticed so that no one would notice that they got back together.

“According to what they tell me, Mario would have returned to Lima in ‘Latam’ and Vania aside, in ‘American’. As far as we knew, Vania had not planned to work on EEG, but she would have accepted the proposal”, He commented. Samuel Suárez on his Instagram stories.

“Vania would have tried to arrive incognito, but her presence does not go unnoticed by the ‘instachismosas’. Surely, in a few hours, they will post stories together again ”, he added.

