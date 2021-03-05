On Friday, March 5, Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren will appear in the magazine En boca de todos to give their first interview as a couple, since they began their romance at the end of November 2020.

In recent weeks, the media influencers were strongly criticized after the Magaly TV show program, the firm broadcast images of both being intervened by the Punta Hermosa police for having organized a party during the quarantine.

In that sense, and after having publicly apologized in Amor y fuego, the former members of Esto es guerra agreed to break their silence in an interview led by the host of On everyone’s lips, Jasmine Pinedo.

Among other topics, Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren are expected to provide little-known details of how their romance began, in addition to anticipating what their next projects would be. This taking into account that neither of them has been summoned for the new season of This is War.

Despite this, the couple has remained active on social networks, in addition to getting involved in social campaigns such as the blood donation initiative in favor of a child with congenital heart disease.

