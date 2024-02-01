Christian Dominguez was once again the protagonist of an ampay Magaly Medina. This time, he would have been unfaithful to Pamela Franco with Mary Moncada. Magaly's 'Urracos' struck him out in compromising scenes inside his car, along with Moncadawho stated that he was intimate with the cumbiambero in the vehicle and that it would not have been the first time.

What did Vania Bludau say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Vania Bludau He did not hesitate to respond when he was questioned about his ex-partner Christian Domínguez and assured: “When I saw that ampay, I said 'wow', I mean, I would have loved it if in my time there had been an ampay from you, from Christian on your program. I would have loved it because that would have saved me a lot of time, money, tears, everything because yes, I was kind of stressed at that time. Even my mother had faith that this relationship would last; but, as we see, people do not change”.

Later, he described it as cynical: “He made my life miserable after so much evil he did to me. For me he is a cynical person“I don't know what other adjective I can give him.” He criticized America for continuing to count on him: “They keep hiring him, they have him there as a driver as an example. I don't know what they are up to, I can't believe it. What example is that?“.

Finally, he spoke about Pamela Franco and sent her a lot of strength for the hard time she has to live through: “I imagine that a separation with children, infidelity involved, is very painful. A lot of strength for her, more than anything for his little girl and nothing more. Life goes on”.

How did Pamela Franco end her romantic relationship?

After learning that his partner was the protagonist of Magaly Medina's ampay, Pamela Franco reported:

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, “I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez.”

Franco also said that, despite the press's interest in seeking a statement from him, he will not refer to the issue for the peace of mind of his relatives and his youngest daughter with Domínguez. “I understand the interest of the media in speaking with me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of my family and especially my daughter.“, held.

“I also want to ask the media and the public not to mention my youngest daughter's name to prevent her from feeling emotionally affected,” it reads.

“I am a strong woman and I will continue to strive to be a good woman, mother and artist.“She continued explaining in her statement. Pamela ended the message by thanking the public for their affection and concern. “I appreciate the expressions of affection that I have received in these hours (…). “Now my head is completely on my work and spending as much time as possible with my daughter.”

