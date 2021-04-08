Vania Bludau, who recently suffered the loss of her uncle due to the coronavirus, is deeply affected by the unfortunate loss of one of the most important people in her life. Through a video in Instagram, the former reality girl confessed that it is very difficult for her to move on due to this painful moment.

“I make this video because I don’t want to appear in my story arriving at the place (in reference to his next trip) and pretending nothing happened. There are things that I must accomplish even if I am not 100% in spirits, “he said.

“We are a mountain of emotions. I don’t have many words to express how I feel, I just hope they understand that I have to do my job and that the procession is inside me, “added the model on Instagram.

Vania Bludau also made a post to thank those people who sent her messages of encouragement during her grieving process. “Believe me, words of affection are what I need most these days with my family,” he said.

Vania Bludau announces the death of her uncle by coronavirus

On Saturday, April 3, through a moving dedication on her social networks, Vania Bludau announced that her uncle died of the coronavirus.

“I am supposed to accept that you are gone, but I find it difficult. Thanks to you I had someone to hug for Father’s Day. Thank you for giving me all the fatherly love that I always needed, ”the model wrote on Instagram.

