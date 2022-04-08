Did they start sending hints? vania bludau He returned to resume his life on social networks, after being absent for a few days to confirm that his love relationship with the former reality boy Mario Irivarren ended after more than a year of romance. As it was known, the model was living in the United States for a long period for her work, but she returned to spend some time in her native country.

A few days ago, the influencer was surprised to show details of her flight to Miami leaving the city of Lima and without a return date. Apparently, in addition to her breakup, some work-related issues influenced the entrepreneur to once again leave her family. In this way, she posted some videos on the beach reporting: “Hey, people, how are you? Hello. I hope you are super well, have a nice day. I’ve been here early.” She also took the opportunity to tell about the event in which she will participate with the main brand that she sponsors in her accounts.

Likewise, the former reality girl Vania Bludau added: “I wanted to say thank you for your little messages to the people who have been sending me. Everything’s fine. They know that I am not a person who pretends to be happy around here (her Instagram account of hers). To all those who have followed me for many years, I just want to say that I really appreciate your words. (…) I love”. Minutes later, she showed how the garbage collection she was participating in was going on the beaches of Miami.

YOU CAN SEE: Vania Bludau definitively separates from Mario Irivarren: “Now I’m leaving”

Vania Bludau leaves Peru definitively

After publicly announcing the end of her romance with the entrepreneur Mario Irivarren on March 29, the model Vania Bludau decided to pack everything and take a flight to the country where she is processing her second nationality: the United States.

Vania Bludau says goodbye to Peru. Photo: Instagram.

In this way, in the image of the plane window, he shared the following message: “Now I am leaving … sorry if I am no longer very communicative by this means, which is the only one that unites us. I promise to improve that as the days go by, thank you all for your little messages. Love you all (I love them all)”.

Mario Irivarren does not accept having been unfaithful to Vania Bludau

After making public knowledge that he was no longer in a love relationship with the international influencer Vania Bludau, the model Mario Irivarren visited the set of “America today” in order to clarify some doubts regarding the separation he is going through.

That is why the host Janet Barboza did not stop asking him the question that everyone wants to know and questioned whether the end of what they built was due to infidelity on his part and the former reality boy stated: “It is important to clarify that the thing is not going out there (infidelity). Never”.