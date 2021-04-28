The model and influencer Vania bludau received the Pfizer vaccine to protect against COVID-19. She announced through her social networks that she did it on her trip to Miami in the United States, last Tuesday, April 27.

In one of his stories, he clarified that he did not travel specifically to get vaccinated, but that he took the opportunity, because he went to the city of Miami to order his moving things. “I am a resident, I have an ID (identity document) from Florida, I have papers here, not in all states they are vaccinating people who are not residents, here in Miami you have to be lucky, I know that in some states they are vaccinating tourists”.

Vania also said that she will tell her followers when the second dose is applied. The former reality girl said she had no reaction: “It’s been a little over 10 hours since I got the vaccine and, actually, I haven’t had any symptoms, thank God, my arm only hurts a little, but then I haven’t had anything.”.

Likewise, he also expressed his desire for the vaccine to reach Peru: “I hope that soon, soon, in a not too distant time, the vaccine will arrive for everyone in Peru,” said Vania. He ended his clips by answering questions from his followers.