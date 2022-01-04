Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 02:33



The Belluga square yesterday hosted the last showings of the show ‘Videoataque Light Code’, organized by HAZ –of the Festilab collective–, for which a design generated with ‘videomapping’ was projected on the facade of the Moneo building to the rhythm of electronic music from vanguard played by various DJs.

“Logistical” mishap for the Real Train



“Logistical” problems, according to the Murcia City Council, yesterday prevented the Royal Train from collecting the letters that the children from various districts of Campo de Murcia had prepared for Their Majesties in the East. The route was able to resume in the afternoon and municipal sources indicated that, before the arrival of the Three Wise Men, the children of these districts will be able to post their letter in the Royal Mailbox. From the PP they regretted the “sit-in” suffered by the children, motivated by “the inability to obtain the necessary permits.”

Sanitary measures



The Real Casino cancels its New Year’s concert



The Real Casino has canceled the New Year’s Concert scheduled for next Friday “due to the current health situation, prioritizing safety regulations and the health of the attendees,” according to the organization.

Show



The Kings are arriving



The Three Wise Men will be visiting the Central West and Vistalegre-La Flota districts today thanks to the initiative of their Municipal Boards.