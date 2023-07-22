Denmark beat China with a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard in the last minute of a game that was very close and in which the Asian team had the best options.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored a last-minute header to give Denmark a 1-0 win against China at Perth Oval on Saturday, their first appearance at the Women’s World Cup since 2007.

The Paris Saint Germain striker, who had stepped onto the pitch five minutes earlier, scored with a header in the 90th minute from a Pernille Harder corner.

Harder, contesting her first World Cup, was one of the most prominent forwards for the Danes, who controlled possession of the ball but struggled to create clear chances.

In the first half there was only one shot on goal that was from the Chinese player Linyan Zhang seven minutes into the game that was saved by goalkeeper Christensen.

Right at the start of the second half, Mengwen Li came close to scoring the first after catching a poor clearance that went slightly wide while Denmark’s Josefine Hasbo sent her header wide with an empty net in the 50th minute.

When it seemed that the game would end in a draw, the newly incorporated Vangsgaard headed the winning goal (m.90) to go first in Group D tied on points with England.

With EFE and Reuters