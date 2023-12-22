Vanessa's partner: “We wanted to get married in church. I'm trying to look forward to our son.” Autopsy on the fetus to establish paternity

After the femicide of Vanessa Ballanthe 26-year-old pregnant woman killed in her home in Riese Pio X (Treviso) three days ago and for whose murder the 41-year-old Kosovar small businessman Bujar Fandaj, his partner, is accused Nicola Scapinello he confided in his friends saying: “We wanted to get married. We were dreaming of a church wedding. We were thinking of doing it after the end of her pregnancy. Instead all this was suddenly cancelled. Now it's hard. But I know I have to start try to look ahead. I have to do it also and above all for our child“. He reports it The Gazzettino.

Scapinello also said he wanted to “remain alone with my family,” as reported the Republic, which quotes the lawyer representing the Ballan family, Simone Guglielmin. Meanwhile, in the next few hours the autopsy will take place on the woman's body, which will also concern the fetus she was carrying in her womb to establish her paternity. “It is a detail that has its importance in the investigation and for this reason it will be clarified”, explained the prosecutor Marco Martani to the Republic.

Vanessa Ballan, the autopsy on the woman's body and also on the fetus to establish paternity

The examination of the victim will be conducted by the pathologist Antonello Cirnelli, appointed for this purpose by the Treviso prosecutor's office, who will be supported by a colleague who is an expert in the prenatal sector. As we said, in fact, as well as on the woman's body, tests and investigations will also be carried out on the fetus she was carrying in her womb. The consultant appointed by the victim's family will also take part in the assessment.

Femicide by Vanessa Ballan, all the clues that frame the stalker

In the meantime, the indications of guilt that have emerged against Fandaj Bujar, the man of Kosovar origin who is in prison for Vanessa's murder, are “multiple, unambiguous and serious”. During the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Treviso under the direction of the local Public Prosecutor's Office, the the first evidence that led to the arrest of the man were some video frames, which showed a man with “similar” clothes to those seized by the suspect at the time of his arrest and with a compatible build, filmed while he was wandering near the victim's home on the morning of 19 December, with a dark bag (the same one seized by the military personnel)”. The man was recaptured as he climbed over the fence of the house, entering the house.

Furthermore, at the crime scene, a hammer with the writing '7 color', “which belongs to the suspect” and used by the murderer to break the glass of a French window and break into the house (the tool was then seized). Finally, “the knife with a wooden handle and 20 cm blade found in the partially washed kitchen sink and also subject to seizure”, is identical to another found in the murderer's tool bag and from the same series as those found in Fandaj's house.

Killed in the Treviso area: autopsy, 8 stab wounds all to the chest

Vanessa Ballan was killed with eight stab wounds, two superficial and six deep, all in the thoracic area. This is what emerges from the autopsy conducted by the medical examiner Antonello Cirnelli on the body of the woman who died on 19 December in Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso.

Killed in the Treviso area: Nordio requests detailed report

The Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio – we learn from sources in via Arenula – has asked the competent offices of the ministry to acquire, from the heads of the judicial offices of Treviso, a detailed report regarding the femicide of Vanessa Ballan.

