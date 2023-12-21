The alleged murderer of Vanessa Ballan, shortly after the crime, went to the bar to have a coffee and a beer

Important new news has emerged in the last few hours regarding the crime of Vanessa Ballan, the young 26-year-old mother, who was pregnant with her second child. The man who ended his life showed up at the bar a few hours after the crime as if nothing had happened.

Last year the woman met the 41-year-old man, of Kosovar origin, called Fandaj Bujar. A relationship was born between them, which within a short time, she decided to close.

However, this person never accepted the end of the story. In fact, since August, he continued to persecute herthreatening her and telling her that he would also publish on social videos of their intimate relationships.

Vanessa had just discovered she was pregnant and when she saw the man secretly enter her house, she was immediately alarmed. She told everything to the company Nicola and together went to the Carabinieri to report him for Stalkingit was October 26th.

The next day the officers showed up at the man's house and carried out an investigation search and confiscated his phones. From that moment the situation seemed to be for the woman under control.

Vanessa Ballan's crime and what the man did shortly afterwards

Fandaj Bujar in this last month, has not most sought after. However, according to the investigators he did it, because he knew that he was already about to carry out the crime. In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, he showed up at the girl's house, with the bike and a bag.

From a camera you can see him while climb over the fence and enters the house. With a hammer he broke the French window and when he entered the house he attacked Vanessa. According to the officers, she first beat her and then ended her life with approximately 7 slashes.

When her husband saw that she wasn't responding to his messages, he immediately went to check in home. When he entered however, he found the woman already lifeless on the floor flooring. From here the alarm was raised to the health workers and the police.

Fandak Bujar for the investigators was already planning the leak. But around 2.30pm on Tuesday, he went to the bar.”Ciritorno” which he often frequented. She had a coffee and a beer and talked to the bartender about the tattoos he had gotten. When the owner of the business found out about Vanessa's crime, she immediately took action alerted the police, who were on the trail of the man. For the woman he was serene and calm.