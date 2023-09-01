Magaly Medina caused a stir in networks after spreading a preview of the ampay starring Vanessa Terkes along with a politician from Lima. According to the investigation team of the ‘Magpie’ program, this man spent several nights in the apartment of the popular actress. Although it will be possible to know all the details of this uncovering through the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ this August 31 starting at 9:45 p.m., the identity of the artist’s companion.

The politician who appears in the recent ampay is the mayor of San Martin de Porres, Hernan Sifuentes. In a recent interview that the actress gave for the Trome newspaper program ‘Café con la Chevez’, Terkes maintained that she is currently the godmother of 15 art workshops in that district that she directs her alleged lover. It should be noted that on the burgomaster’s social networks, you can see various videos with the interpreter, who promoted the summer courses of the municipality.

