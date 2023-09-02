The Peruvian model Vanessa Terkes and Hernan Sifuentesmayor of the district of San Martin de Porres (SMP), have unleashed a real media storm when they were seen together at a concert of reggaeton. The images, released by ‘Magaly TV, the firm’reveal an apparent closeness and complicity that has left everyone wondering if there is something more between them.

Magaly Medina’s program ensures that the former TV host has been spending several nights in her apartment with Sifuentes, which has generated even more speculation about their relationship. But this is not the only detail that has attracted attention.

The SMP mayor has had a political journey that includes his role as district councilor, in addition to his current term as mayor. How many years apart are there between the two? Coming up next, we tell you.

How many years apart are they?

In a recent interview with the ‘Café con la Chevez’ program, the mayor revealed that Vanessa Terkes is the godmother of 15 art workshops in her district. In the same way, in her social networks you can find numerous videos together with the actress, in which she promotes summer courses in the municipality.

According to the resume presented to the National Elections Jury (JNE), Hernán Tomas Sifuentes Barca he was born on March 4, 1981, which puts him at 42 years old. Vanessa Terkes, meanwhile, turned 45 on March 3. In that sense, there is a difference of 3 years between them.

How tall is Vanessa Terkes?

Apart from the details about their relationship, the curiosity about the height of Vanessa Terkes remains. LThe Peruvian actress, known for her participation in numerous novels, is 160 cm tall.

Likewise, Terkes has remained silent on her social networks, without confirming or denying the rumors that surround her.

Who was the last person Vanessa Terkes was in a relationship with?

In April of this year, Vanessa Terkes announced the end of her relationship with former minister Juan Sheput, after almost two years of being together. It was revealed that they began dating in 2021 when the ‘Love and Fire’ program saw them together.

Despite the fact that their love relationship came to an end, the actress assured that they are still friends: “Now we are friends. Actually, we had a long love story, but currently we are good friends (…) We are both public figures. The complicated thing was our schedule. He had a very tight schedule, and so did he. This led us to take separate paths,” he told Trome on that occasion.

What profession does Vanessa Terkes have?

Vanessa Terkes is an actress by profession. She has participated in several plays and in multiple television series such as ‘Torbellino’, ‘Decisiones’, ‘Decisiones’ and ‘Simply María’.

Vanessa Terkes’ Instagram

The actress is very active on the social network, in which she usually uploads funny videos recreating viral tiktok audios.