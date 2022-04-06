vanessa terkes was present at the march against President Pedro Castillo, which took place on Tuesday, March 5, in the Cercado de Lima. The actress joined the people who decided to leave their homes despite the curfew, and she reached the streets of the historic center of the capital. In conversation with the ATV newscast, she expressed her position and made a call to the president.

The radio host expressed her outrage on national television and asked the president of Peru to resign from office. “I am as a citizen, with the anger that thousands of Peruvians have. Before I said that it was only Lima, now it is the whole of Peru. Mr. Castillo, withdraw, take a step to the side. We are all outraged, not from today but for a long time, ”she said.

He assured that the police officers intimidated the demonstrators who were walking peacefully. “They have been throwing tear gas bombs where there were older adults, children, mothers, in a peaceful way. But to push them, they have been pulling,” she maintained.

What other famous Peruvians attended the march?

However, Vanessa Terkes was not the only famous figure who attended the march against Pedro Castillo. Also present at the protest were the hosts Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González, the model Brunella Horna and the former reality boy Mario Hart.

Vanessa Terkes is in a relationship with Juan Sheput

Peruvian actress Vanessa Terkes made public her love affair with former Minister Juan Sheput through social networks. The program “Amor y fuego” broadcast images of the meeting that both had in a restaurant and showed a photo that the announcer published on Instagram, in which she appears accompanied by the politician.