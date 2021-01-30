Former model Vanessa Tello shared with her followers an extensive text where she tells the reasons why she decided focus on the Nutrition career.

As it is remembered, the young mother gained popularity on the catwalks a few years ago. He even took part in a season on the reality show This is war.

In one of his publications Instagram, the businesswoman said that the decision to leave modeling was not easy, but being a professional in nutrition was her dream.

“From a very young age, in sixth grade, I already knew that I wanted to be a nutritionist. It was clear to him. Although being a model came as a surprise to me, I must say that it was at the perfect time, ”said Vanessa Tello.

“(Modeling) helped me a lot to relate, to gain security and financial goals. But my passion for nutrition was still there and every day it grew more and more ”, explained the ex-model.

Also, she commented that the race would lead her to achieve her goals, and above all, to feel comfortable in her daily work.

“Those who know me know that I always need to be doing things and surround myself with people who really move me and awaken every cell of my body, and the truth is, modeling did not generate that in me, and do you know what did? Nutrition ”, he expressed Tello.

Was he afraid? Of course, as I told you in my previous post, fear will always be there, but we cannot let it make the decisions for us. I followed my dream ”, concluded the businesswoman.

Vanessa Tello left a reflection on following her dreams. Photo: capture / Instagram

