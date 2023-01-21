She went to the married row. Vanessa Tello He married the love of his life in a civil ceremony in the Municipality of Surco. The former Miss Colita shared on her social networks this emotional moment that her closest family and friends witnessed. For this reason, she shared a tender message on her social networks, in which she thanks for this unforgettable step that she has taken in her life: “A wonderful day. I am grateful for my life, my family and every step that life allows me to take.

Vanessa Tello got married and shared photos of her wedding

Through her social networks, Vanessa Tello shared a series of photos to show how her civil wedding was.

“How nice it is to feel so much affection, love and such good energy from all the people around us,” he added on his social networks. “I am receiving with open arms all this rain of blessings. Thanks God. Always bless our family union ”, wrote the remembered ‘Girl with the umbrella’.

Vanessa Tello is already a mother and she announced it with this message on Instagram

Vanessa Tello she became a mom at the age of 27. Her firstborn was born on the night of August 1 and, as revealed by the former model, the birth was natural.

“I have no words to say how grateful I am to God and to life,” the nutritionist wrote on her social media.

Vanessa Tello with her husband and daughter.

Why did Vanessa Tello leave TV?

Apart from modelling, Vanessa Tello He also studied Nutrition at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). For this reason, in 2021, she decided to move away from the small screen to practice her profession.

“It really wasn’t that hard of a decision. I always loved the Nutrition career. From a very young age, in sixth grade, I already knew that I wanted to be a nutritionist (…). Was she afraid? Of course, (…) fear will always be there, but we cannot let it make decisions for us. I followed my dream,” she explained.