Vanessa Tello She has returned to the news after her wedding to businessman José Noriega. The well-remembered “Miss Colita” has stayed away from television and show business, although for a time her popularity was so great that she came to be on the reality show “Esto es Guerra”. After a while, however, the model does not remember that time with such fondness.

Why didn’t Vanessa Tello like being on EEG?

In 2014, Tello had a brief stint with “This is war.” She belonged to the team of the lions and was eliminated from the reality show after being sentenced against Millet Figueroa.

In 2021, the former model assured that this experience was an dispensable stage in her career. “It was not the moment that I enjoyed the most (…). I couldn’t think of being in a beautiful place doing a photo shoot versus running around and getting nuts,” she declared.

What happened to Vanessa Tello’s life after moving away from television?

Vanessa Tello Now she is dedicated to being a nutritionist. She studied Nutrition at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) and in 2021 she revealed that she is fully committed to her profession.

“I always loved the Nutrition degree. From a very young age, in sixth grade, I already knew that I wanted to be a nutritionist (…). Was I scared? Of course, (…) fear will always be there, but we cannot let it make decisions for us. I followed my dream, ”she declared.

Currently, she is dedicated to providing personalized nutrition care and also often shares nutritional tips on her Instagram page.