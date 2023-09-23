“I’m happy, enjoying the process,” Vanessa Robbiano tells us after the premiere of Metamorphosisin the Julio Ramón Ribeyro auditorium of the Ricardo Palma Cultural Center, montage that has brought her back to the homeland and specifically to the theater after 21 years. In this work by Franz Kafka, the actress plays the protagonist’s mother.

—How would you describe your character, Mrs. Samsa?

—I’m always trying to save her because she’s a little unsalvageable. She is a fragile woman, somehow I have felt compassion for her.

—You say this because it is difficult to imagine a mother who ends up despising her son.

—In The Metamorphosis they go to an extreme, but I think it happens a lot, if you happen to have a child who is not what you expected or reminds you of something very bad in your life or I don’t know. We are human beings, it happens that one fights against negative feelings against one’s own child. I think that, as a mother, one also learns unconditionality. I have an example of an unconditional mother who is currently in Argentina taking care of my children. She doesn’t mind changing her life, leaving her comfort and here she has left me food for a month and a half as if she were a teenager.

—And you, are you one of the mother hens?

—I am overprotective, very attentive to my children, but it was my children who sent me here, to Lima. My son told me: “Mom, this is an opportunity, do something of your own.” I think it is important to create those spaces, for children to see their parents come true, fulfill dreams. I think he told me that too because he is 15 years old and wanted some air (laughs). So I am learning from this experience that has happened to me on a personal and professional level.

—Metamorphosis touches on underlying themes such as oppression, selfishness, loneliness. In your personal life, have you undergone metamorphosis like the protagonist?

-Yes of course. I have had profound metamorphoses, but I have never felt abandoned because I have a family that has been with me in the most important moments. Maybe yes, when I was a teenager with my parents’ divorce, I felt helpless, but I have always had an iron family. When I went to Argentina to cure myself of bulimia and anorexia, I did it with my two grandparents who took care of me. When I didn’t have money, everyone came together to help me. I have never felt used, but on the contrary, wanted and loved. They haven’t judged me either. But I have had metamorphosis, the whole rehabilitation from bulimia and anorexia. And I have also felt that loneliness of not fitting in in many places for a long time, of being a toad from another well, especially when you cannot maintain the character of being good with everyone. But there comes a time when you have to risk being yourself and not everyone likes that.

—Something very difficult to assume, even more so at this time…

—Yes, I feel like it was there before, but now it’s very far away. I don’t judge him because I have two teenage children who are in the social networks, they are their codes, but I think you have to be there a lot, have a lot of dialogue with them to be in their lives and talk about any topic. There is a lot of misinformation on the internet. For example, my son will vote next year in Argentina and on TikTok everyone is trying to give you ideas.

—By the way, what do you think of Javier Milei and his politics?

—I’m not an expert, but it’s a rebound effect from all these years. I think that people, especially young people, he got tired of the same characters, Kirchner and Macri, and this figure appears, who comes out to say: “I’m going to break everything! Let the Central Bank disappear! “I am the messiah!” And well, people say: “Let’s start all over again. But it is very dangerous for me.”

