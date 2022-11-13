Fashion Padel, third edition: the participants and all the news

Friday 25 November 2022the third edition of the Fashion Padel. Thanks to the great success of the last 2 Fashion Padel events held in October 2021 and July 2022 it was decided to propose a new special edition dedicated to Women. For this reason, the date of Friday 25 November 2022 has been set for the third Fashion Padel edition, being the international day against violence against women. In fact, the event will be for charity for the Donne al centro associationa free non-profit association that aims to improve the lives of women in the social context by acting as a catalyst for a process of change that definitively eliminates violence and discrimination against women.

The association will be represented by actress, television commentator and writer, Sarah Maestri. This new edition of the Fashion Padel will be held at the padel sports center Kira Padel of Bergamo, with its 10 fields (7 internal, 3 external), entirely built by Campidapadel.it, is the largest Padel center in the province of Bergamo.

In past editions of the Fashion Padel, many famous people have participated. well-known personalities of Sport, Entertainment, Fashion and the Web. This event will be held, as in the second edition, with the collaboration of Italian National Tv Artistsa national reality that boasts a 35-year history for the realization of sporting events for charity, involving well-known personalities from the world of sport and entertainment.

Fashion Padel: Chiappucci, Chiara Squaglia, Francesco Oppini and …. The VIPs present

The champions of the Italian Padel national team Giorgia Marchetti And Emily Stellato reconfirmed bronze medal at the very recent world championships in Dubai. Claudio Chiappucci, Captain Sucker And Chiara Squaglia by Striscia la Notizia, DjRingo by Virgin Radio, Gibba by Radio 105, Francesco Oppini, Gisella Donadoni Mediaset presenter, Federica Lodi Skysport journalist, Rachele SangiulianoFormer national volleyball player, Roberta Betaradio host, Marina Perzytelevision host, Omar Fantini Zelig off and Discoradio, Gennaro of Naplesindoor world champion, Davide Paniate by Zelig, Nick Amorusoformerly Juventus, Alessandro Budelcoach and technical commentator DAZN, Dario Marcolin by DAZN, Marco Parolo ex Lazio and DAZN commentator, Cristiano Doni ex Atalanta, Cristian Zenoniformer Atalanta and national team, Emanuele Filippini ex of Brescia, Giuliano Melosiformerly of Chievo, ChefaticalavitadaBomberand many more…

Fashion Padel with Vanessa Minotti

The event will be followed by SeilaTvwith the transmission Padel Tv maniabroadcast on can 94. In particular, a television studio will be set up at the sports center where the presenter, Vanessa Minotti, will interview the characters and partners of the event. There will be a break between the first and the second half where there will be a moment of fashion show with the stylist Lilla Nigro and her collection Lady Virgilla.

The performer will then enter with a live show Fabrizio Vendramin already champion of Italia’s got talent. Main sponsor of this edition Bellatrix Events & Entertainment and Cusano University. Following the other partners Csi Next, Apengroup, Ecover, Immobiliare Freedom, Dell’Eva Finance, Italcementi and Calcestruzzi, CMC ITALIA, Costruzioni Riva and Coccole & Maskara. The tournament formula will include teams of 8 players with Italian-style groups, led by testimonials and personalities from the world of sport and entertainment and it will be up to them to decide who to line up on the pitch at each match.

Admission is open to all, with free offers starting from a minimum of 5 euros. The proceeds from the evening will be completely donated to charity to the Women in the Center, which will be present at the evening with the President Cristiana Merli and the Vice President and Avv. Ilenia Guerrieri.

To participate in the event as a spectator, it is necessary to send an email with the subject FASHION PADEL public to [email protected]

