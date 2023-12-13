Vanessa López referred to the images broadcast by the program 'Magaly TV, La Firme'. In the preview, published a few hours ago, the influencer can be seen being approached by a couple of reporters from the ATV entertainment show; However, the actress took a reprehensible attitude, throwing insults and racist phrases at the press men. What did Vanessa say? Find out in this note.

What did Vanessa López say about her attacks on the 'Magaly TV, La Firme' team?

Vanessa Lopez She used her social networks to make a mea culpa and show remorse after having insulted, using racist phrases, a reporter from Magaly TV La Firme.

“Unfortunately, it saddens me to have to justify by this means the inappropriate racist phrases I uttered, seeing my privacy exposed. People close to me know that I am not a racist or derogatory person. “I accept the consequences of my actions and I ask for the deepest forgiveness to the people who received my verbal attack and to all those who may have felt offended,” the model wrote on her official Instagram account.

Vanessa López apologized for racist insults to Magaly Medina reporters. Photo: Vanessa López/Instagram

López accepted his mistake and reiterated his apologies: “I am deeply ashamed and will always be sorry. I am aware that it is not correct as Peruvians to use the name of the inhabitants of a geographical area of ​​our country as an insult or contempt. I reiterate my most sincere apologies for what happened.”

Did Vanessa López attack Magaly Medina's team?

'Magaly TV, la firma' showed images of the attack that one of its teams suffered from Vanessa López. In the preview released, the ex-partner of Carlos Barraza He shouted racist phrases directed at ATV employees.