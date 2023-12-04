Vanessa Lopez was in the eye of the storm after stating that his ex-partner ‘Tomate’ Barraza had a relationship with his niece and for appearing in one of the ampays of ‘Amor y fuego’, entering and leaving the department of Sergio Pena. Now, she accuses a well-known DJ of not recognizing the child he would have with her.

What did Vanessa López say about DJ Red?

Vanessa Lopez He referred to the mother of his nephew ‘Tomato’ Barraza, who denounced the artist’s cousin for not taking care of the child, and said: “I have gone through exactly the same thing with my oldest son.” To this, Gigi asked: “(The father) didn’t want to recognize him?” “No, but ask DJ Red“López stated, leaving the drivers stunned.

‘Peluchín’ emphasized: “We cannot let this pass as if you had not said anything because it can not be possible“. Later, he recalled: “You mentioned DJ Red who has worked and was a DJ for us until many years ago“. Then the model assured: “I have DNA test and everything is not according to me. It is confirmed. No (has taken charge), he hasn’t even signed it“.

Who is DJ Red and how did he meet Vanessa López?

According to what the young woman told the program ‘Love and fire’, she met DJ Red when they were young. They were both 17 years old and, months later, as a result of their relationship, they had a son. It should be noted that DJ Red is a famous Peruvian musician. She worked for several years on the program ‘Amor, amor, amor’ that aired on Latina. The space was hosted by Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González. Currently, the artist usually shares photographs of his work as a DJ on social networks and continues to perform at various musical events.

