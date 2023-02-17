The influencer Vanessa López assures that she trusts that Jean Deza has changed.

Vanessa Lopez She was caught outing with Jean Deza, again, after they were recently recorded in a renowned restaurant in La Punta, Callao. The ex-partner of ‘Tomate’ Barraza was approached by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” and, when asked about the player, the influencer replied that she trusts the change of the controversial public figure.

In that same line, Vanessa he was encouraged to call Deza on the phone and stated that he esteems and strongly cares for him. However, the reporter warned her about the player’s past, to which López assured that she has already warned her that she should not repeat the things that happened before, because she would not be willing to allow any disrespect.