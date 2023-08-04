According to a new report, the star of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One“, Vanessa Kirbyhas signed on to lead the cast of the upcoming reboot of Marvel Studios of the “fantastic four“. Although there has not yet been an official announcement from Marvel Studiosit was reported in the podcast “The Hot Mic” with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha who Kirby is now ready to interpret the incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) of sue stormalso known as Invisible Woman.

The name of Kirby had previously appeared on the rumor mill as a possible candidate to play sue storm. This update on his alleged choice follows another recent report that Margot Robbie, the star of “Barbie“, had turned down the same role for unknown reasons. So far, the news about the election of Kirby has not been confirmed or denied by Marvel, Kirby nor anyone else involved in the film.

If other recent rumors are true, fans might get an idea of ​​who will play Reed Richards alongside sue storm of Kirby. It was reported that Matt Smith, known for his role in “House of the Dragon” and “Morbius“, was offered the role before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, although it is not known if the actor accepted or is even interested. For months, Adam Driver had been the subject of rumors as the top choice for that role, though it had been reported that he declined the role fairly early due to how the character was written. Other actors have also been rumored as possible choices for that character, including Dev Patel, Glenn Howerton, and Penn Badgley.

It is not known who will play the other superheroes that are part of the crime fighting quartet. Names have varied widely in rumors, with Mila Kunis and Daveed Diggs having been mentioned as possible contenders for the role of The Thing. It has also been heavily rumored that Paul Mescal is being considered to play Johnny Storm aka Human Torch. However, so far, none of these casts have been confirmed, as Kirby she becomes the first of the cast to officially sign on, at least according to the new report.

The original actress who first portrayed sue storm in live action was Rebecca Staab for the original film version of “The Fantastic Four” in the 1990s, although that film was never officially released. Jessica Alba took over the role for the 2005 film and its 2007 sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer“. In the 2015 reboot, Kate Mara played a new incarnation of Invisible Woman.

“It would be an honor to play sue storm. It’s amazing,” she said recently. Kirby to Variety about rumors that she was being considered for the role.

“fantastic four” will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

