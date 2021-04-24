Ever since British actress Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret on the series The Crown, her career has been on the rise. It is so now, with his performance in Fragments of a woman, The 33-year-old Londoner has achieved her first Oscar nomination .

Who is Vanessa Kirby?

Vanessa Kirby was born on April 18, 1988 in London, England. His parents are Jane Kirby and Roger Kirby, editor of Country Living magazine and a renowned physician, respectively. He has two brothers: Juliet and Joe. From an early age she was interested in acting, so she applied to the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theater School, but was rejected.

Later, she took a year off to travel and entered the University of Exeter to launch her acting career. He first ventured into the theater, led by British director David Thacker. Among his productions, Todos was my children, Specters and A Midsummer Night’s Dream stand out.

In TV, appeared in the BBC series Two the hours, where he played Ramses . Later, she formed the cast of the miniseries Great Expectations, in which she played Estella, accompanied by stars such as Douglas Booth and Gillian Anderson.

What category is Vanessa Kirby nominated for?

Vanessa Kirby is nominated for best actress for her character as Martha in Netflix’s Fragments of a Woman.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The awards ceremony of the Oscar 2021 Awards is scheduled for this Sunday, April 25 . In Peru, it can be seen via TNT from 7:00 pm.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

The 2021 Oscar Awards can be tuned in from 7:00 pm in Peru.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The TNT channel will be in charge of transmitting the Oscar Awards 2021.