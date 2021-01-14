Vanessa Kirby She discovered herself before the world playing Princess Margaret in the series ‘The Crown’. Since then, his fame has multiplied until he managed to star in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ saga and one of the star films of the year, ‘Fragments of a woman’. Thanks to the role of Martha, Kirby won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the last Venice festival. The film tells how her character, who believes she has everything under control, becomes completely unbalanced at the loss of her baby during childbirth. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó and produced by Martin Scorsese, the film that has just been released on Netflix, offers one of the most surprising sequences that have been shot of childbirth in the history of cinema.

-What led you to star in ‘Fragments of a woman’?

-I have never seen in the cinema such a shocking portrait of the unexpected loss of a child during birth. Those minutes are raw, there is disorder and we can see how my character, who is a perfectionist, fragments in that scene. I loved the depth of the emotions, and it’s a challenge for any actor to get into them. The deeper the feeling I must represent, the happier I feel as an artist.

-Was the birth scene the most difficult?

-Yes because, from the moment the director shouts action, you know that you have 23 minutes of performance ahead of you and that is not very normal in a shoot. The challenge was to maintain the intensity throughout that time, that it was not me who dropped the ball that the actors were passing in front of the camera. There were times when Shia (Labeouf) and I would improvise. We got into the skin of the characters without discouragement, without disappearing from them at any time. A continuous shot is very difficult to shoot and that made it very exciting.

-Have you read about the death of newborns and natural abortion?

-Of course. I am not a mother, so I decided to prepare. It is a subject that women do not want to talk about. The more I researched, the more I was amazed at how common it is and how many women and families have been through it. Sharing this story took on another dimension by learning about these situations. I know Chrissy Teigen has talked about it recently and Meghan Markle has written an article. You have to break the silence and I just hope the film is a small part of the beginning of a conversation in which women and families feel less alone because losing a child is one of the most painful human experiences

-How was it prepared?

-I spoke with many women who have gone through it and attended a birth with a midwife. I was lucky to meet women who spoke to me about losing a baby at different stages of pregnancy or stillbirth or right after birth. I was immensely grateful for them to share their story with me, a complete stranger, to whom they explained how to survive that trauma, so they can continue with their lives.

-Shia LaBeouf usually stays in the character assigned to her throughout the shoot. How was your relationship?

-The truth is that as this script was written, I needed a void to exist between us. The director encouraged us to maintain that space that the characters create to avoid each other. The scriptwriter, the director’s partner, tells her personal story in this film. We all knew it and we respect them. Shia stayed in character, but our relationship was great during filming.

-Has this character taught you anything?

-Yes. Martha is unattainable and the others are trying to get her to show her emotions. That led me to know the different spaces that pain occupies. We have all been through losses and moments in life when all of a sudden your reality is shattered and you have to find a way to move on and adapt to another new reality. Shooting this film changed me.

–Martha also faces her mother in this movie.

-I learned a lot about the mother-daughter relationship and how expectations can become obstacles that are difficult to overcome. Parents must let their children be as they want to be, without putting expectations on them, without limiting them. But it is true that his mother is the one who gives him the impulse to improve. When something deeply traumatic happens to you and you can’t talk about it, someone must force you to face the situation. His relationship with his mother improves after his confrontation.

-You said that playing Princess Margaret of England helped you prepare for the character of ‘Fragments of a Woman’.

-They are both very visceral women, capable of understanding human emotions in all their dimensions. They are different women, but they both share the desire to live intensely.

-After ‘The Crown’, he has shot many action movies like ‘Mission impossible’ or ‘Fast and Furious’.

-I enjoy this genre because physically those films require discipline and, as an actress, the job consists of not judging the characters, having fun and feeling empathy. You flip a different switch inside of you to play those kinds of movies and I like to push my body to the limit with action.