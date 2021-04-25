Vanessa Jerí lived one of the happiest moments of her life when she was reunited with her father after two years. Through their social networks, The actress shared the emotional moment in which she was able to hug her father again, who just received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After 2 years and his first dose against COVID 19, I could finally feel again your strong hugs full of love and energy. A man strong as an oak, hardworking, generous, and without malice “, the artist wrote on her official Instagram account.

Likewise, Jerí thanked her father for having taught her to face the most difficult moments in life with a good attitude.

“Thank you for teaching me to smile despite adversity and to take things with a sense of humor. At your side I find peace, affection, happiness and above all a lot of love. Thank you for existing, daddy, I love you to infinity “, ended.

Like Vanessa Jerí, other characters from the Peruvian show have also announced that their parents have already managed to receive the first dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus. This April 24, Bruno Pinasco announced that his mother was inoculated.

“They vaccinated my mother. We live in Surco. The place was by the municipality. It was to the touch and very efficient. He did not get out of the car and in total the queue was 15 minutes. We go in and out super fast ”, explained Bruno Pinasco in his Instagram story.

