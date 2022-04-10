Vanessa Hudgens has revealed that she has extraordinary powers: this is what she does

Many stars have given some pretty bizarre interviews, but recently also Vanessa Hudgens made some rather strange statements.

The star of the Disneyhost of the Kelly Clarkson Show, said he has powers supernatural.

Specifically, the girl would have a fetish for spirits and ghosts. And she said talking to them:

No it’s not that I have a passion for spirits. I would rather say that I accepted the fact that I see and hear things. Have I had paranormal experiences? Yes many to tell the truth. lots and I started having them when I was still a child.

It all started when she was just an 8-year-old girl:

I remember when I was 8 getting ready for school – you know those walking toy ducks? -, Well. There was one of those things on the dining room table, and when I started walking, she started following me. I kept it off for a while. The unknown is scary, but recently I told myself that it is a gift, a skill that I must use.

But not only that, the woman has documented herself and bought a particular equipment that would allow her to speak with the Spirits in a more clear and direct way:

I recently did an investigation into the paranormal, with the serious equipment and all. I have a lot of tools to be honest, my favorite is the spirit box. In practice, it scans radio frequencies very quickly. There is something in electricity that allows ghosts to speak. I was sitting on a gravestone in a cemetery the other day with my best friend. It was night and pitch black. We have found the grave of this spirit who we have been told is very ‘playful’. So I started talking to him ‘Hi Sam, I’m vanessa Hudgenes and I’m here with Gigi’. So we said ‘Sam can you give us our names again? and we clearly heard ‘shhhh Vanessa shh’. We didn’t run away, in fact, it was really cool because it was working. So I spoke up again and asked ‘do you want to tell me more Sam? and he replied with a sharp ‘no!’.

And then he concluded: