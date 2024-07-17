The Mexican actress Vanessa Guzmán boasts another achievement in bodybuilding, a discipline she has been involved in for several years and shares it on Instagram. She recently stood out during a competition in Atlanta.

Vanessa Guzmán mentions that she achieved fifth place in her category in this physical competition, she is also proud of the results and thanks her training team for the support they have always given her.

“I’m very happy with everything I experienced this weekend. Thanks to everyone who made this 5th place in the Master’s possible. Without a doubt, without the support of each one, nothing would have been possible,” he writes. Vanessa Guzman On Instagram.

Vanessa Guzmán shows off her new achievement in bodybuilding. Photo from Instagram

Again, Vanessa Guzmán shows off her statuesque figure and in the image that she shares on her social networks she shows the medal that she obtained after achieving fifth place in the competition that she recently participated in.

Vanessa Guzmán reappeared as an actress during 2020 and it was in the soap opera ‘Soltero con hijas’, alongside Gabriel Soto, where we saw her perform after a long absence, she then moved away again to fully immerse herself in bodybuilding.

Vanessa Guzman, 48 years old and originally from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, she is a former beauty queen, having become known in them when she was young in her homeland, then she studied acting at Televisa’s CEA and began a career as an actress.

Among the first soap operas in which we saw Vanessa Guzman In the late 90s and early 2000s, ‘Camila’, ‘Tres mujeres’ and ‘Siempre te amaré’ stand out; in recent years she decided to change her life and physical image, Well, he got involved with bodybuilding. and has done so successfully.

Besides, Vanessa Guzman She has her own YouTube channel where she shares beauty and health tips and advice for leading a healthy lifestyle, as she is used to.