Rome – «When the first news about the complaints appeared, I was not surprised. I have had many positive experiences but also many negative ones ”: he says so Vanessa FerrariOlympic silver in Tokyo in artistic gymnastics, talking about rhythmic gymnasts who have reported psychological abuse on the subject of weight.

“I know these aspects perfectly, I experienced food problems firsthand and at the age of 19 they sent me to a clinic and only after a couple of years I recovered – writes the blue on his Instagram profile – I invite anyone who suffers from it to get help because it is really essential ». She then she concludes «inviting us not to demonize gymnastics».