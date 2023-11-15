Vanessa Mancini was struck by a sudden illness, her parents found her unconscious in the bathroom of her home

She was in her home when she was struck by a sudden illness. Vanessa Mancini she died at the age of 41.

It was his parents who find it in the bathroom of his home and immediately raise the alarm for emergency services. It happened last November 6th. However, doctors failed to do anything to save the Brazilian influencer. Vanessa Mancini passed away at just 41 years old.

It is not clear what happened, the first rumors that emerged speak of one recent visit to a cardiologist for a treatment. She was the one who told it on her Instagram profile, where she was followed by a large number of followers, due to her lavish lifestyle and her very large size. passion for fashion. Vanessa Mancini passed away suddenly and unexpectedly a few days after the death of another followed Brazilian influencer, Luana Andrade. The latter lost her life during a knee liposuction surgery. Something happened that the doctors didn’t expect, the 29-year-old suffered four cardiac arrests and in the end she died due to a heart attack. thrombosis. She was a friend of Neymar, the famous Brazilian footballer.

Vanessa Mancini’s latest post

Among the latest posts published on her Instagram profile, Vanessa Mancini showed herself in the company of a cardiologist. She wanted to introduce him to her followers and above all recommend him for his skill. It is not clear whether she underwent that visit for problems related to hers sudden and unexpected death. There is still little widespread news. The only certain thing is that the influencer was found unconscious in the bathroom by her parents and that, when the paramedics arrived, she was already too late.

She loved sharing her life on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she was followed by more than 31 thousand people. Vanessa Mancini was proud to show her love for fashion and her daily outfits, always beautiful and elegant.