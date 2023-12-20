New details emerge on the murder of Vanessa Ballan, 27 years old, stabbed several times in the hamlet of Spineda di Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso. Bujar Fandaj, the 41-year-old Kosovar arrested for the crime, not only did not accept the end of a relationship with the victim, but also threatened the woman for a year. “If you don't come back with me I'll kill you”, “if you don't come back I'll show your husband the videos we made together”, the phrases addressed to Vanessa who decides to reveal to her partner Nicola, a love that began as teenagers, the brief history she had with the 41 year old. On October 26th he denounced the Kosovar, telling of threats and stalkings. He reports that it proves useless until the tragic epilogue. The prosecutor: “There are elements of premeditation.”

“There are elements to dispute premeditation.” This was stated by the chief prosecutor of Treviso, Marco Martani, speaking to journalists. Martani reports that Fandaj had activated a new telephone account the day before the crime. “He approached the house – he adds – with his bicycle and not with his car, probably to avoid being recognised, and he had a bag in which he had a hammer, two knives, and other burglary tools, with a knife similar to the one was found in the kitchen, and that it is the murder weapon.”