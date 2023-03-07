Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of Óscar Córdoba, denounced that she was a victim of sexual harassment

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of Óscar Córdoba, denounced that she was a victim of sexual harassment


close

Vanessa Cordoba

Vanessa Cordoba

#It’s NOT TIME TO SHUT UP

Vanessa Cordoba

The Atlético Nacional goalkeeper described how the unfortunate event was.

The goalkeeper of Atlético Nacional, Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of the legendary Óscar Córdoba, denounced an unfortunate event that she had to experience in the last hours.

The player was the victim of harassment, by an unknown person, through her cell phone. Her story highlighted the increase in cyberbullying in the country.

See also  Ninja threatens to sue Pokimane for alleged "harassment"

(You can read: Luis Carlos Ruiz: the detailed story behind his absence with Millionaires).

Daughter of Córdoba, victim of sexual harassment

Through her Twitter account, the player recounted the hard time she had to go through this Sunday, after receiving a call from an unknown person:

“I got a FaceTime call from an unknown number and I declined. She redialed several times in a row and I got worried, so I answered without a camera and without speaking.

The story continued with the action taken by the individual who harassed her “When I answered, no one spoke or there was a camera and suddenly they turn it on, and it’s a guy masturbating. Disgusting”.

In addition, he added to the comment “I usually don’t answer unknown numbers, but it was the first time that FaceTimed me and it really worried me about the insistence. Seriously what is the logic behind this. What an unpleasant experience.”

FOOTBALL

See also  Microsoft reiterates its stance on harassment cases at AB

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Vanessa #Córdoba #daughter #Óscar #Córdoba #denounced #victim #sexual #harassment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Changes in the payment of the IMSS Pension due to the electoral ban?

Changes in the payment of the IMSS Pension due to the electoral ban?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result