Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of Óscar Córdoba, denounced that she was a victim of sexual harassment

Vanessa Cordoba
The Atlético Nacional goalkeeper described how the unfortunate event was.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The goalkeeper of Atlético Nacional, Vanessa Córdoba, daughter of the legendary Óscar Córdoba, denounced an unfortunate event that she had to experience in the last hours.
The player was the victim of harassment, by an unknown person, through her cell phone. Her story highlighted the increase in cyberbullying in the country.
(You can read: Luis Carlos Ruiz: the detailed story behind his absence with Millionaires).
Daughter of Córdoba, victim of sexual harassment
Through her Twitter account, the player recounted the hard time she had to go through this Sunday, after receiving a call from an unknown person:
“I got a FaceTime call from an unknown number and I declined. She redialed several times in a row and I got worried, so I answered without a camera and without speaking.
The story continued with the action taken by the individual who harassed her “When I answered, no one spoke or there was a camera and suddenly they turn it on, and it’s a guy masturbating. Disgusting”.
In addition, he added to the comment “I usually don’t answer unknown numbers, but it was the first time that FaceTimed me and it really worried me about the insistence. Seriously what is the logic behind this. What an unpleasant experience.”
I got a FaceTime call from an unknown number and I declined. She redialed several times in a row and I got worried so I answered without a camera and without speaking. When she answered, no one spoke or there was a camera and suddenly they turn her on and she is a guy masturbating. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/X4nhs2GB7I
— Vanessa Cordoba (@VCordoba1) March 5, 2023
FOOTBALL
