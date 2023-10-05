Vanessa Claudio is stealing attention on social networks, this after having appeared in a swimsuit and having reached the same figure as Kendall Jenner younger sister of the Kardashians, because as many already know, the model has an impactful stylized figure.

Vanessa Claudio’s most recent photo was one in swimsuit where more than one noticed what he achieved and that was having achieved a figure identical to that of Kendall Jenner, that is, well-shaped legs, as well as a waist of total envy with which everyone fell in love.

If you check the photo of Vanessa Claudio with his blue swimsuit You will be able to see how the Puerto Rican model appears posing in the most flirtatious manner in the style of Kendall Jenner and as expected, all kinds of compliments showered her for her fitness figure of ten.

Vanessa Claudio fell in love with this photo/Instagram

“Damn, miss! Super pretty, my Vane!”, “I like your style when you do it, it’s not a bad plan but @sofiarivera looks very, I don’t know….. You make her look vulgar art”, “Let the sun continue and let’s enjoy those beautiful photos of yours”, “Not even the seven wonders of the world gathered together are as wonderful as you @vanessaclaudio”, write social networks when they see her.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp