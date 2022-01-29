vanessa claudio The 38-year-old started off on the wrong foot when he returned again to Tv Azteca with the program Al Extremo and it is that he announced that he would not be in the evening due to health problems, since he was intoxicated, although the details are still unknown. He preferred to make it clear that he was in the ER before the speculation began.

Guys I won’t be on @alextremotv! I had severe poisoning and I’m taking care of myself! anyway tune in and see you on Monday, she writes in a video where Vanessa Claudio is seen with an intravenous in one of her arms to eliminate the intoxication in her body.

For those who do not know, it was a week ago that the Puerto Rican host decided to return to Tv Azteca, which was in the hands of Anette Cuburu for a while, but the beautiful woman decided to leave it to pass it on to her colleague with whom she has a good relationship, as she demonstrated. when receiving it.

“Wow, beautiful blessings, speedy recovery”, “Vane, that you recover soon and may God bless you, greetings, kisses, bye”, “May God grant you health so that you can work, Cheer up”, “May you recover soon, Vane, we love you very much”, “I hope you recover soon beautiful and take care of yourself,” fans write to the beautiful woman.

One of the things that they recognize a lot about the former beauty queen is that she is always looking to grow professionally, because she is a woman who does not want to be stuck where she is, that is, she tries to make her career as a television host of the most versatile, she also loves to challenge herself in her life, something for which she is admired by her audience.

In addition, the beautiful artist likes her talent to be recognized and not because of her scandals, since she tries not to talk much about her private life, since she does not want to take anything out of context, that is why she has always been very cautious when performing an interview, but that doesn’t take away how much fun it is because if there’s one thing this celebrity has, it’s that she’s very charismatic when she talks to someone.

