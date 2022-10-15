Mexico City.- Vanessa Claudio is one of the most beautiful women who, from Monday to Friday, make her appearance on national television, either in the morning or evening shift, as she surprises the network’s audience , TV Azteca, every time he returns to the Venga la Alegría forums.

The one born in San Juan, Puerto Rico came to the Mexican Republic in the last decade after having triumphed as a beautiful beauty queen. Her identity was well known before appearing on the small screen and now in our country there is the possibility of seeing her nationally.

Her pretty voice sweetens the ears and her figure makes the men who turn on the television nervous in order to see her lead the afternoon program, Al Extremo, together with Uriel Estrada and Carlos Quirarte. Wearing those stunning dresses, she generates more ‘rating’ and hundreds of charm messages towards her person.

Now, on social networks, Vanessa Claudio received any kind of comments praising her beauty by presenting a post that Internet users did not even know how to look away from, they saw their favorite model as a Goddess with a “spicy” dress of sky blue color.

The Caribbean woman has many beautiful memories of when she traveled the rest of the world as a queen and this year she wanted to relive those special moments after wearing a long dress that left her Puerto Rican legs in the air but highlights her slim figure.

“Sensuality and elegance can go hand in hand. With many surprises that I’m dying to tell: runway, red, carpet,” wrote Vanessa Claudio after hanging six extraordinary shots on the mat that referred to the color of her beautiful dress.