Mexico.- It is well known that Vanessa Bazan He has the rhythm and the talent running through his veins, so every moment is ideal to demonstrate it, and this time he decided that a video moving his hips and even doing a bit of perreo was present, which has made all the fans fall round before its charms.

Through your account Instagram Vanessa Bazán published a video in which she decided to test her charms for the dance and only a few movements were enough to ignite the spirits. Although her steps were limited because the place where she did it there was not much space but it was more than enough to put all her voluptuous attributes on the head.

In the video you can see the influencer go from side to side even giving a little perreo what caused the most temptation, after that her outfit could be seen in better detail that for this occasion she decided to wear a brown dress with a neckline that caused madness among the followers as it could be seen a bit of the model’s charms.

Vanessa Bazán has been characterized by always looking elegant and with great poise, in a few photos she leaves something to be desired, she always meets everyone’s expectations and achieves what few models do, which is to make them always have her in mind as the first option to admire them. .

With just a few hours, the publication has achieved thousands of likes and hundreds of comments acclaiming the beautiful Vanessa Bazán who has known how to win

each and every compliment. Although it is true that the model did not have much new content, she did not stop receiving good comments and encouragement from her followers who always support her, even in her new adventure in a reality show in which she also shone.